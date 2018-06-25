By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday was the coolest day in the metro area in about a month with high of only 70°. Several thunderstorms in the afternoon produced piles of small hail while larger, damaging hail occurred south in the Colorado Springs area.

Monday will bring much quieter and overall much warmer weather back to Colorado as the storm from Sunday moves east through Nebraska and Kansas and into Iowa and Missouri.

A ridge of high pressure behind the storms will gradually build over the Rocky Mountain region this week causing temperatures to quickly soar. After mid 80s in the Denver area on Monday, we’ll reach the mid 90s on Tuesday followed by the upper 90s on Wednesday and then possibly 100° on Thursday. It would be our first triple digit temperature since last July and would also be enough for a record. The current record for Thursday is 99° set on June 28, 1986.

It will also stay predominately dry across Colorado this week. The mountains will have a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms most days and the metro area may even experience a brief storm late Wednesday but for the most part we’ll stay dry.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.