BREAKING NEWSAmber alert remains in effect for Saguache County boy
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Forecast, Colorado Weather, Denver Forecast, Denver Weather, Local TV

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Sunday was the coolest day in the metro area in about a month with high of only 70°. Several thunderstorms in the afternoon produced piles of small hail while larger, damaging hail occurred south in the Colorado Springs area.

Monday will bring much quieter and overall much warmer weather back to Colorado as the storm from Sunday moves east through Nebraska and Kansas and into Iowa and Missouri.

A ridge of high pressure behind the storms will gradually build over the Rocky Mountain region this week causing temperatures to quickly soar. After mid 80s in the Denver area on Monday, we’ll reach the mid 90s on Tuesday followed by the upper 90s on Wednesday and then possibly 100° on Thursday. It would be our first triple digit temperature since last July and would also be enough for a record. The current record for Thursday is 99° set on June 28, 1986.

It will also stay predominately dry across Colorado this week. The mountains will have a slight chance for afternoon thunderstorms most days and the metro area may even experience a brief storm late Wednesday but for the most part we’ll stay dry.

5day Latest Forecast: Warm Today, Hot Tomorrow, Really Hot Later This Week

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Warm Today, Hot Tomorrow, Really Hot Later This Week

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s