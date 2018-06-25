  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– A group of girls was treated to a behind-the-scenes tour of the operations at RTD, a side the public rarely sees, as part of the US Department of Transportation Career Days for Girls.

The girls, really young women ranging in age 12 to 17, got a firsthand look at work in construction and transportation fields on Monday. That included a tour of RTD’s Security Command Center.

“It’s a good opportunity, a good industry to go into, lots of jobs, especially in Colorado up by where I am, there’s always going to be a need for in transportation and construction, so no better time then the present,” said Red Rocks Community College student Jay Helmrich.

The career days initiative lasts for two weeks.

