GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters responded to the Iron Mountain Fire north of Glenwood Springs Monday evening.

The fire on Transfer Trail forced some evacuations of the Glenwood Caverns Amusement Park.

The Glenwood Springs Fire Protection District and the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office created a perimeter as two helicopters helped drop water onto the blaze.

The fire grew to about three acres on Bureau of Land Management land.