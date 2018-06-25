  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Emergency officials in Denver want you and your family to be safe this Independence Day.

forth of july safety rs raw 1 concatenated 145956 frame 2166 Emergency Officials Offer Ways To Be Safe During 4th Of July

On Monday, representatives from the fire department, Denver Health Paramedic Division, animal protection and police department came together to talk about illegal fireworks, impaired driving and how to keep yourself and your pets safe.

forth of july safety rs raw 1 concatenated 145956 frame 1220 Emergency Officials Offer Ways To Be Safe During 4th Of July

“Last year, the Denver Fire Department responded to 360 calls during the July 4th season. That day, when all the fireworks were going off, we also had 35 fires that were reported — five of which actually became very significant structural fires,” Greg Pixley, spokesman with Denver Fire, said.

Pixley adds setting off fireworks, aside from professional shows, is illegal in the city and county of Denver.

forth of july safety rs raw 1 concatenated 145956 frame 10063 Emergency Officials Offer Ways To Be Safe During 4th Of July

Animal protection officers ask the public to keep pets safe at home rather than taking them to parades and fireworks shows or leaving them in your vehicle. They also suggest talking to your veterinarian if your pet has anxiety.

