DENVER (CBS4) – Summer is heating up, and it’s time once again to celebrate Independence Day. This year, people in the Denver metro area can be proud to know that they’ll be celebrating the 4th of July in one of the best cities to do so in the country.

A new WalletHub study gives Denver a No. 4 ranking in a list called “Best Places to Celebrate 4th of July.” Denver trailed only New York, Los Angeles and Chicago.

WalletHub analyzed 100 of the America’s biggest cities for their study. They worked to determine the best places to be on the 4th “based on how well they balance holiday cost and fun.” The criteria included average beer and wine prices in the city as well as the likelihood that it might rain on July 4. Denver actually got poor marks in the latter two categories, but received a great score for the quality of the 4th of July celebrations here.

LIST: 4th Of July Fireworks Shows Near Denver

Colorado Springs also came out at No. 32 on the list, while Aurora ranked No. 81.

Below are some recommended events to attend to celebrate the country’s independence this year.

Independence Eve

Civic Center Park

101 W. 14th Ave.

Denver, CO 80202

cbsdenver.com/independenceeve/

Date: July 3, 2018 at 8 p.m.

Hosted in Civic Center Park, Independence Eve is one of the most popular annual events for celebrating the 4th. Hosted by the Civic Center Conservancy, this event features live music, a light show on the Civic Center building and fireworks. This year’s event features music by Chris Daniels and the Kings along with the 101st Army Band of the Colorado National Guard. Independence Eve is always fun and laid back with food trucks and beer and wine gardens. Get there early to find your spot on the lawn.

Denver Outlaws

Mile High Stadium

701 Bryant St.

Denver, CO 80204

(720) 258-3000

Date: July 4, 2018 at 7:00 p.m.

Many people will attend the Colorado Rockies and Colorado Rapids fireworks games, but the Denver Outlaws outdoor lacrosse team also offers a stunning fireworks display following its July 4th game against the Boston Cannons. Outdoor lacrosse is fast paced, fun and exciting, and the fireworks display following the game is always a crowd favorite. There is also ample parking, and tickets for the game start at $20. Fun for the whole family, this event is a great way to celebrate Independence Day.

Westminster July 4th Celebration

Westminster City Park

10455 Sheridan Blvd.

Westminster, CO 80020

Date: July 4, 2018 at 4:00 p.m.

Each year, the City of Westminster hosts a fun Independence Day event in Westminster City Park. With activities, games, food, live music and more, this event offers family fun along with the fireworks show that kicks off at 9:15. This year’s event will also include a beer garden, as well as a free shuttle bus to many different locations in Westminster. Being your folding chair and enjoy the festival before the fireworks while getting to know your neighbors.

Aurora Fourth of July Spectacular

Aurora Municipal Center

15151 E. Alameda Parkway

Aurora, CO 80012

Date: July 4, 2018 at 6 p.m.

Another popular event, the City of Aurora’s Fourth of July Spectacular offers a festival style atmosphere with live music, food and activities. Live music kicks off at 6, and you can enjoy a fun atmosphere with your friends and neighbors. Spread out on the lawn of the Aurora Municipal Center and hang out with friends and family while listening to live music. At 9:30, the event concludes with one of the best fireworks displays in the metro area.

Hudson Gardens

6115 S. Santa Fe Drive

Littleton, CO 80120

(303) 797-8565

Date: July 3, 2018 at 5:30 p.m. and July 4, 2018 at 5:30 p.m.

All summer, Hudson Gardens hosts a concert series featuring a variety of acts performing against the backdrop of the beautiful garden scenery. On July 3rd and 4th, the venue also presents a fireworks display following the show. July 3rd features a performance by Superdiamond, a Neil Diamond Tribute Band, while the 4th will feature a concert by Denver band Firefall. Tickets for each show are $27 and $22 respectively. Doors for each show open at 5:30 p.m. with the show kicking off at 7:30.

Writer Alaina Brandenburger contributed to this article.