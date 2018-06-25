COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A small business owner in Colorado Springs is hoping someone recognizes the man who threw a rock through a glass door to break into the store.

Surveillance video shows the suspect throwing a rock through the glass door of the Video Game Exchange and Comics shop.

The suspect got away with hundreds of dollars in games and equipment.

The owner of the store believes the thief may have been a customer.

“He knew exactly what he wanted and where he wanted to go because it’s pitch black in here at night so he must have scoped it out,” said owner Gary Tedeschi.

He plans to replace the broken door with stronger glass.