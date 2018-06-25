  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora City Council, Bob LeGare, Local TV, Mayor of Aurora, Steve Hogan, Tim Hogan
Bob LeGare (credit: City of Aurora)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Aurora City Council has voted in the cities newest mayor.

Bob LeGare will serve the remainder of Steve Hogan’s term. Hogan lost his battle to cancer in May.

LeGare was serving on the city council before the vote. In fact, the appointment came with a majority 6/10 votes — his being the sixth and winning vote.

He was selected from 13 other candidates, including Hogan’s son, Tim.

LeGare will be sworn in Monday night and will start serving as mayor immediately until December 2019.

City Council will have 45 days to follow the same appointment process to fill the vacancy for former LeGare’s position.

