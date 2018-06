AURORA, Colo. (CBS4– The Aurora City Council is expected to appoint a new mayor at their regular meeting Monday night.

The council has chosen four finalists out of the 13 who applied for the late Mayor Steve Hogan‘s position.

Hogan died after a battle with cancer in May. He served for decades on Aurora’s City Council and as mayor of Aurora.

The meeting begins at 7:30 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center.