Filed Under:Amber Alert, David Freeman, Jacob Roe, Local TV, Saguache County
David Freeman (credit: CBI)

SAGUACHE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Colorado Bureau of Investigation has deactivated an Amber Alert Sunday night for a 12-year-old boy out of Saguache County after he was found safe. The man he was believed to be with has been arrested.

The boy was located in Utah.

David Freeman, 60, has been taken into custody. It is unclear whether the boy was found with Freeman.

david glenn freeman amber alert suspect Amber Alert Canceled After Boy Found, Man In Custody

David Freeman (credit: Saguache County Sheriff)

Officials say the boy left his home in Crestone on Saturday around 3 p.m.

Authorities have not said what the connection between Freeman and the 12-year-old may be.

