Filed Under:Aspen Way Fire, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Local TV, Oak Meadows
(credit: Garfield County Sheriff)

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A wildland fire flared up south of Glenwood Springs in Garfield County on Saturday.

aspen way fire 1 garfield co sheriff Wildland Fire Forces Some Brief Evacuations

(credit: Garfield County Sheriff)

The sheriff’s office says firefighters from the Glenwood Springs Fire Department responded with two air tankers dropping retardant around the Oak Meadows Fire.

Residents in the Oak Meadows subdivision were ordered to evacuate, but were allowed back in their homes at around 10 p.m.

aspen way fire 3 garfield co sheriff Wildland Fire Forces Some Brief Evacuations

(credit: Garfield County Sheriff)

Officials say the fire hasn’t burned any structures, but it did get close to some cabins in the area.

The fire has burned about 45 acres, and is 60 percent contained.

Officials ask the public to avoid the area and to not use drones near the fire fight.

