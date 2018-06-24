DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy rain, hail and even a funnel cloud caused some headaches for residents across much of northern Colorado on Sunday.

The storms made for slick driving conditions on Highway 85 south of Gilcrest. Some cars actually slid off the road.

Other storms rolled in from the high country right over the Denver metro area forcing the Rockies into a rain delay.

A blanket of hail covered the neighborhood near Federal Boulevard and 38th Avenue.

The funnel cloud formed in Steamboat Springs. Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says sometimes with the cold air and enough spin in the storm, these form a funnel cloud. It didn’t touch the ground, and there are no reports of injuries.