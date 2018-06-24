  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMAutoNation All Access
    11:00 PMJoel Osteen
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Coors Field, Funnel Cloud, Gilcrest, Hail, Johnstown, Local TV, rain

DENVER (CBS4) – Heavy rain, hail and even a funnel cloud caused some headaches for residents across much of northern Colorado on Sunday.

hail vo transfer frame 26 Rain, Hail & A Funnel Cloud, Oh My! Colorado Hit With Range Of Storms

Hail along Highwy 85 near Gilcrest (credit: CBS)

The storms made for slick driving conditions on Highway 85 south of Gilcrest. Some cars actually slid off the road.

coors field rain dago Rain, Hail & A Funnel Cloud, Oh My! Colorado Hit With Range Of Storms

Rain at Coors Field in downtown Denver (credit: CBS)

Other storms rolled in from the high country right over the Denver metro area forcing the Rockies into a rain delay.

PHOTO GALLERY: Hail & Rain Spans Across Colorado

A blanket of hail covered the neighborhood near Federal Boulevard and 38th Avenue.

steamboat funnel 1 credit gretchen patterson coleman Rain, Hail & A Funnel Cloud, Oh My! Colorado Hit With Range Of Storms

Funnel cloud in Steamboat Springs (credit: Gretchen Patterson)

The funnel cloud formed in Steamboat Springs. Meteorologist Dave Aguilera says sometimes with the cold air and enough spin in the storm, these form a funnel cloud. It didn’t touch the ground, and there are no reports of injuries.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s