By Michael Abeyta

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Guests and special events kept Mary’s Lake Lodge busy Saturday night, but one newlywed couple will have a wedding they may never forget.

Stephen and Christine Rushfeldt are from Indiana, and when they decided to get married, they made a compromise.

“I really love the mountains, and she loves water so we thought let’s find a mountain lake. And so Mary’s Lake it was just perfect,” Stephen said.

Their wedding was on Friday, and by their account, it was a huge success.

“Absolutely beautiful ceremony, weather was perfect. Reception was perfect. We couldn’t have had a better day,” the groom said.

Saturday, they were still riding their post nuptial high, so they decided to spend an extra day in Estes Park exploring the town.

They did some sightseeing and topped it off with dinner back at Mary’s Lake Lodge.

“About 7:45 p.m. we were finishing our dinner and smoke started rolling down toward the patio on top of the roof and people started walking by and a truck drove by and started honking yelling that the building was on fire,” said Stephen.

They didn’t even have time to pay for their meal before the staff at the lodge told them everyone should leave.

“The waitress and Mary’s Lake staff were escorting everyone out of the building and she said well I guess you got a free meal tonight,” Stephen said.

The Estes Valley Fire Protection District Chief lives just down the road and called it in.

“We fought the fire in an offensive posture for an hour. There was approximately 255 people in the building,” said Mike Richardson with Estes Valley Fire Protection District. “With the help of Estes Park PD we did get everyone out of the building safely. After about an hour of fire, the roof collapsed. From then on, it was a defensive battle. We surrounded it on three sides with these towers and we basically poured water on it.”

Stephen and Christine could only watch as the fire burned right above their room and their brand new memories.

“It was just a whole sweep of emotion. Sadness, anger, and fear. I could not believe what I was seeing really and just thinking about all of our precious memorable things from the wedding,” said Christine.

Luckily firefighters were able to get some of those special belongings out. While the newlyweds are glad to have their stuff back, they and everyone else here are just glad everyone is okay.

“We had one firefighter that cut his hand and needed stitches, but other than that no injuries which is big,” said Richardson.

The Rushfeldts now have to stay a little longer to get everything straightened out with their belongings, but luckily, they have family in Colorado they can rely on.

Michael Abeyta is a 4th generation Coloradan and a Multimedia Journalist for CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 5 & 6. He is on Twitter! Follow him @AbeytaCBS4.