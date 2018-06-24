DENVER (AP) — Derek Dietrich homered for the third straight game and tied a career high with four hits, leading the Miami Marlins over the Colorado Rockies 8-5 on Sunday.

Drew Rucinski got the win in relief of starter Caleb Smith, who exited in the second inning with left shoulder tightness.

Smith struck out Tom Murphy to start the inning, but after one pitch to Gerardo Parra, manager Don Mattingly and trainers immediately went to the mound. After a brief conversation, Smith left and Rucinski came on. The Marlins announced Smith is day to day.

Rucinski (2-1) allowed three runs in 2 2-3 innings but got the win, and Kyle Barraclough earned his seventh save.

The start of the game was delayed 1 hour, 31 minutes by a strong storm that dropped heavy rain and hail on Coors Field.

German Marquez (5-8) didn’t last long, either. He was tagged for six runs — five earned — in 3 1-3 innings. Miami’s first five batters reached against him during a three-run first inning.

Nolan Arenado hit a two-run homer in the bottom half, his 18th, to make it 3-2. Arenado finished the homestand with five home runs in the final six games.

Parra also homered for Colorado.

Dietrich, who hit .419 on the nine-game road trip, led off the second with a home run, his 11th. He added an RBI single in a two-run seventh to give the Marlins a three-run cushion.

Dietrich also had four hits at St. Louis on June 6.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Marlins: SS Miguel Rojas was out of the lineup for a second straight day with soreness from a bruise on his left hand. Rojas was hit by a pitch Friday night. Mattingly said Rojas was available to pinch hit.

Rockies: RHP Scott Oberg (back strain) and LHP Mike Dunn (shoulder strain) came out of Saturday’s rehab assignments in good shape, manager Bud Black said. “We’re going to see how they are today. They’ll play catch and see how they feel, start moving around and then these next decisions will follow,” he said.

ROSTER MOVE

The Rockies placed shaky reliever Bryan Shaw on the 10-day disabled list with a right calf strain and recalled Yency Almonte from Triple-A Albuquerque. Shaw gave up a grand slam to J.T. Realmuto on Saturday and has struggled in his setup role with Colorado. He is 3-5 with a 7.57 ERA in 41 games after signing a three-year, $27 million in the offseason.

UP NEXT

Marlins: RHP Dan Straily (2-3, 4.89) will start Monday against Arizona while the appeal of his suspension is still pending. Straily was given a five-game suspension by Major League Baseball for intentionally throwing at San Francisco catcher Buster Posey on Tuesday night

Rockies: RHP Chad (5-1, 5.23) opens a three-game series in San Francisco on Tuesday night. He has a 6.00 ERA in two starts against the Giants this season.

