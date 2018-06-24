HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. (CBS4) – The McCaffrey’s were in Highlands Ranch on Saturday and spoke about their daring rescue on Castle Rock in March.

Max and Christian McCaffrey helped host the Dare to Play football camp.

The boys helped save Dan Smoker who fell while hiking Castle Rock in March with his 13-year-old grandson.

“He fell really far. It was like a 25 foot drop, like right onto a boulder below. Right when he hit, everyone on the scene knew this was a serious moment. We had to do something to try and keep this guy alive,” said Max.

The brothers acted quickly and called 911 and made sure Smoker was okay.

“To see them work and to see how well they approached the situation, and they did everything perfectly. And he’s walking now, and to me that’s a miracle,” said Christian.

Christian went on to say he plans to invite the Smokers, who are from Ohio, to the Carolina Panthers game when they play the Cincinnati Bengals.