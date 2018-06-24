By Joel Hillan

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – Customer after customer came to get lemonade from some remarkable young girls in Centennial. The money they collected is going to a good cause.

“To get a water bottle refill station,” explained 9-year-old Tessa.

The girls drew inspiration from the book The Lemonade War by Jaqueline Davies which they read in their 3rd Grade class last year.

“The book is about kids who have a lemonade stand to raise money for their school,” said Tessa’s mom Christi Trinder.

Their principal suggested money raised from the lemonade stand could go to bringing a water bottle refilling station to the school.

“You can just keep using the same water bottle and not having to get another one and another one,” said 9-year-old Jadyn Harris.

So using their charm…

“People think it’s good and cute that kids are trying to sell lemonade to buy something for our school.”

And a secret ingredient…

“Sugar!” said Tessa.

They raised nearly $1,200 in cash.

Add that to the $400 they raised from the first lemonade stand and $500 from the folks at Nextdoor who sponsored this lemonade stand, and it looks like the girls of Mark Twain Elementary School will bring not just one, but two water bottle filling stations to the school.

“The girls have learned that it’s not about them. It’s about that something so small as a lemonade stand can make a difference,” said Christi.

The best part for Tessa was coming together to make a difference.

“That I’m with all my friends, and we’re doing it for the school.”

