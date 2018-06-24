  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A new air mass moved into Colorado overnight and you’ll notice the much cooler temperatures by this afternoon.

The cold front was a little drier than we anticipated but with daytime heating we do think there will be one more wave of showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those could turn strong to severe on the eastern plains once again this afternoon.

state day 0 spc outlook chris5 Latest Forecast: Much Cooler With Scattered Storms, Some Severe

Skies will clear quickly overnight tonight and Monday will start off with a warming trend and plenty of sunshine.

We could possibly see some record heat by the middle of the week!

5day Latest Forecast: Much Cooler With Scattered Storms, Some Severe

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Much Cooler With Scattered Storms, Some Severe

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

