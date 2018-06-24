By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – A new air mass moved into Colorado overnight and you’ll notice the much cooler temperatures by this afternoon.

The cold front was a little drier than we anticipated but with daytime heating we do think there will be one more wave of showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those could turn strong to severe on the eastern plains once again this afternoon.

Skies will clear quickly overnight tonight and Monday will start off with a warming trend and plenty of sunshine.

We could possibly see some record heat by the middle of the week!

