ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A massive fire broke out Saturday at Mary’s Lake Lodge in Estes Park.

marys lake lodge fire estes valley fire protection 2 Historic Lodge Partially Destroyed By Hours Long Fire

(credit: Estes Valley Fire Protection)

The lodge was evacuated, but officials with Estes Valley Fire Protection say there have been no reports of injuries.

Police blocked off an area near the lodge so firefighters could get the blaze under control. The fire grew to a third alarm, according to fire officials, and firefighters took a defensive approach about an hour after the fire started.

The fire was extinguished at around 1 a.m. Sunday. Damage was reportedly limited to the main lodge.

The historic lodge has been in business for more than a century. It’s not clear what started the fire.

An emergency shelter is set up at Mountain View Church at 1575 S Saint Vrain Avenue.

