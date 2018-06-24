SAN DIEGO (CBS4) — The Glendale Raptors suffered their first loss of the inaugural Major League Rugby season Saturday in its last match before the playoffs.

The loss comes a week after Glendale (7-1) secured the top seed in the postseason.

A penalty in the second minute of Saturday’s contest put San Diego in position for a conversion and quick 3-0 lead.

The Raptors trailed 6-0 at the half, but the Legion extended its lead to 23-0 before Glendale’s Grigor Kerdikoshvili dotted down in the 79th minute to prevent the shutout.

The Raptors had average almost 35 points per contest coming into the match.

San Diego (5-3) assured itself a spot in the playoffs with the win.

Both the Legion and the Raptors will play in the MLR’s first-round doubleheader in Glendale on Saturday, June 30th. San Diego will play second seed Seattle (6-2). Glendale will host fourth-seeded Utah (5-3). Game times are 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., though the teams have not been assigned to the first or second matches at this time.