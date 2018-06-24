  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMInstinct
    8:00 PMS.W.A.T.
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Diana DeGette, Ice, Immigration, Immigration Detention Centers, Local TV, Mike Coffman, Zero Tolerance Policy

DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border are in detention centers, days after President Donald Trump reversed his “zero-tolerance” policy.

mike coffman As Family Separations Continue, DeGette & Coffman Visit Southern Border

(credit: Mike Coffman/Twitter)

On Saturday, Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman traveled to the Texas border and toured one of the facilities. He spoke with children being held there.

Coffman says we must find a solution to reunite the families.

“The images that caused me to go down there and make a special trip, I mean to see children torn from their parents. I think that’s just fundamentally wrong,” he said.

immigration visits 5vo transfer frame 421 As Family Separations Continue, DeGette & Coffman Visit Southern Border

Diana DeGette speaks in Texas. (credit: CBS)

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette paid a visit to the ICE detention center in Aurora on Sunday.

Fifty parents who have yet to be reunited with their children there.

immigration visits 5vo transfer frame 30 As Family Separations Continue, DeGette & Coffman Visit Southern Border

Diana DeGette leaves ICE detention center in Aurora. (credit: CBS)

DeGette talked about all the centers she’s seen in the last few days in southern Texas. She says she spoke with more than 40 mothers whose children had been separated from them. Many of them were seeking asylum.

immigration 5pkg transfer frame 616 As Family Separations Continue, DeGette & Coffman Visit Southern Border

(credit: CBS)

“They’re exhausted. They’re scared. And I had one woman in a holding cell look at me and she held up two fingers and then she pointed next door, and her two daughters were being held separately from her,” DeGette said.

Both DeGette and Coffman say the immigration system is broken.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s