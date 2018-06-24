DENVER (CBS4) – Thousands of children taken from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border are in detention centers, days after President Donald Trump reversed his “zero-tolerance” policy.

On Saturday, Colorado Congressman Mike Coffman traveled to the Texas border and toured one of the facilities. He spoke with children being held there.

Coffman says we must find a solution to reunite the families.

“The images that caused me to go down there and make a special trip, I mean to see children torn from their parents. I think that’s just fundamentally wrong,” he said.

Colorado Congresswoman Diana DeGette paid a visit to the ICE detention center in Aurora on Sunday.

Fifty parents who have yet to be reunited with their children there.

DeGette talked about all the centers she’s seen in the last few days in southern Texas. She says she spoke with more than 40 mothers whose children had been separated from them. Many of them were seeking asylum.

“They’re exhausted. They’re scared. And I had one woman in a holding cell look at me and she held up two fingers and then she pointed next door, and her two daughters were being held separately from her,” DeGette said.

Both DeGette and Coffman say the immigration system is broken.