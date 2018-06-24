  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMPaid Program
    4:30 PMCBS Weekend News
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMInstinct
    View All Programs
Filed Under:17th Street, Happy City, Local TV, Union Station

DENVER (CBS4) – A street in downtown Denver was transformed into a giant bounce house on Saturday.

happy city bounce house 10vo transfer frame 104 Bouncy Art Installation Set Up In Front Of Union Station

(credit: CBS)

The inflatable sculpture was part of the “Happy City” art installation on 17th Street in front of Union Station.

happy city bounce house 10vo transfer frame 632 Bouncy Art Installation Set Up In Front Of Union Station

(credit: CBS)

The artist invited the public to enjoy the piece by — of course — jumping on it.

happy city bounce house 10vo transfer frame 0 Bouncy Art Installation Set Up In Front Of Union Station

(credit: CBS)

“The inflatable floor is a variation of a previous work created by Stuart Semple, titled “Jump,” which was first installed in Australia in 2013,” organizers said in a news release. “‘JUMP (bring us together)’ is funded in part by McWHINNEY, Sage Hospitality, VISIT DENVER and the Downtown Denver Partnership.”

The installation is available until Sunday at 7 p.m.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s