DENVER (CBS4) – A street in downtown Denver was transformed into a giant bounce house on Saturday.

The inflatable sculpture was part of the “Happy City” art installation on 17th Street in front of Union Station.

The artist invited the public to enjoy the piece by — of course — jumping on it.

“The inflatable floor is a variation of a previous work created by Stuart Semple, titled “Jump,” which was first installed in Australia in 2013,” organizers said in a news release. “‘JUMP (bring us together)’ is funded in part by McWHINNEY, Sage Hospitality, VISIT DENVER and the Downtown Denver Partnership.”

The installation is available until Sunday at 7 p.m.