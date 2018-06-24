  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Colorado Springs, Colorado Springs Police, El Paso County
(credit: CBS)

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Colorado Springs police on Sunday arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the killing of another man the day before.

The shooting happened in the early hours of Saturday near in the west side of Colorado Springs.

When police arrived about 6 a.m. they found a man lying in the street. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

The identity of the victim was not immediately released.

Police were investigating whether the shooting was related to a nearby rollover crash.

