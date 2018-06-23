By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The first half of your weekend will feature mostly sunny skies, light wind and comfortable temperatures around Colorado.

It will be on the hot side in the Grand Valley on the western slope and in the Arkansas River Valley on the southeast plains.

Despite recent moisture the fire danger is high once again in the west and south.

By this evening an area of low pressure will approach from the north and it will bring increased cloud cover along with scattered showers and thunderstorms.

A few of those could be strong to severe near the Wyoming state line and on the eastern plains.

Some of those showers and storms are going to stick around through the overnight hours and into the day on Sunday.

The low pressure will bring cooler air to the region for the last half of your weekend but it won’t last long.

We heat right back up for the middle of next week.

