COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – It’s a girl!

The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo announced the gender of their newest baby orangutan on Friday.

The baby still doesn’t have a name. She was born on June 6.

Visitors to the zoo in Colorado Springs can watch the baby hang out with her mom Sumagu in the Primate World exhibit.

“The newborn is very quiet and will continuously cling to Sumagu for the next five to six months,” the zoo wrote in a Facebook post.