(CBS4) – As the controversy over immigration policies and migrant families continues to swirl, congressional delegations are visiting detention and processing facilities in Texas this weekend.

Rep. Mike Coffman, a Republican who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, and Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat who represents Colorado’s 1st Congressional District, were both in border towns on Saturday.

DeGette is visiting McAllen and Coffman visited the El Paso area.

DeGette told reporters after a meeting border agents that immigration reform is needed sooner rather than later.

“We have a broken, unhinged system where nobody knows where anybody’s going. That’s why we have over 2,000 kids who still haven’t been reunited with their families,” DeGette said.

The Trump admin. is failing so far to reunite families ripped apart through its “zero-tolerance” policy. Here on my trip to the U.S. border in McAllen, Texas, I’m calling for the creation of a special Czar to oversee reunification efforts and bring families together faster. pic.twitter.com/vuKZk4jg5x — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) June 23, 2018

DeGette said she thinks President Donald Trump should appoint an “immigration czar” who would immediately help the children who were forced to separate from their migrant parents when they were trying to cross the border illegally.

“I’m calling for the creation of a special Czar to oversee reunification efforts and bring families together faster,” she tweeted.

Coffman posed for a photo with a border agent in his Texas visit. He called on the Trump Administration to fire White House policy director Stephen Miller, who helped design the family-separation policy.

“Tearing children away from parents is not only immoral, it’s unacceptable and should never have happened,” he said on Friday.

Dozens of the adults who are being detained as a result of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance policy” at the border are now at the ICE facility in Aurora.