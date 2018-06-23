Deputies Shoot, Kill Suspect Who Fired At Them From A Car
  • CBS4

Filed Under:Arapahoe County, Arapahoe County Sheriff, Centennial, Local TV, Officer-Involved Shooting

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – A suspect is dead after being wounded during a dangerous shootout with Araphoe County Sheriff’s deputies in Centennial on Saturday morning.

(credit: CBS)

No officers were hurt in the shooting, which took place in a residential area while neighbors were outside.

Four officers were called to a house on the 6300 block of South Olive Street for a welfare check following reports of a domestic dispute.

“Deputies were sent to the home just before 10:30 a.m. when a woman called reporting concern for a friend. She had been on the phone with the friend when the friend’s spouse hung up the phone. She had been unable to make contact with them after that,” the sheriff’s department wrote in a media release.

(credit: CBS)

Officials say shots rang out shortly after the deputies arrived. The officers were trying to see if anyone was in the house and suddenly the suspect backed a car out of the garage and shot at them.

That’s when one or more of the deputies fired back and shot him.

“Deputies immediately pulled him from the vehicle and rendered aid. The vehicle continued rolling into the driveway of another home, coming to rest against the garage door,” the department wrote.

The suspect was taken to the hospital and police said later that he had died.

An investigation took place at the scene for most of the rest of the day. Investigators said the suspect’s wife was not at the house when deputies arrived.

The suspect’s name hasn’t been released.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office patrols Centennial, which doesn’t have its own police department.

