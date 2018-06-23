By Joel Hillan

WESTMINSTER, Colo. (CBS4) – Karen Leigh and the CBS4 Bike MS Team set off for Fort Collins Saturday morning to raise money to help find a cure for multiple sclerosis.

A familiar face at Bike MS Colorado was also riding Saturday: Tony Schoenberger. This is his 30th year on the ride.

Schoenberger’s mom lost her battle with MS 2-and-a-half years ago. His sister Heidi has also been diagnosed with MS.

Schoenberger says the ride allows him time to ponder and pray.

“Thinking about them and praying for the people who have it, but also praying for the people who are doing the research and the people who care for those who have MS,” he said.

Allan Dickason says the fundraising aspect of Bike MS is vital.

“I think the ability to raise money to solve MS is paramount. It’s one of the crippling diseases that we all potentially face and it’s important to do that,” he said.

Dickason has done Bike MS in Wisconsin and Texas, this is his first ride in Colorado.

“I have a fraternity brother and friend who died from MS, so I’m out here to support him. I’m riding in honor of him.”

Leigh leads the CBS4 team each year.

“I think as I started to getting involved, I started realizing just how wide of scope, how many people are affected by MS,” she said.

Leigh originally started riding for her friend Andrea and while she still rides for her, her circle has broadened

“There’s a lot of people in Colorado living with MS so I’m out here for each and every one of them because I can ride and that’s what I’m going to do.”

And when the ride gets tough, Karen says she turns to gratitude.

“I think when I’m riding out there I think about how fortunate I am that my legs work and that my body works and that I’m able and capable of getting on a bicycle and pedaling.”

Saturday’s ride started in Westminster. Sunday’s leg of the ride will start at 6 a.m. in Fort Collins and finish at Front Range Community College back in Westminster.

