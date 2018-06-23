  • CBS4

(credit: CBS)

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – One person has been taken to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in Centennial.

shooting1 Suspect Taken To Hospital In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

Officials with the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s office said no officers were hurt in the shooting, which took place just before 10:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Someone called police about a domestic disturbance at a house near the intersection of South Olive Street and East Caley Avenue.

arapahoe county sheriff patrol car badge generic Suspect Taken To Hospital In Officer Involved Shooting

(credit: CBS)

“When we arrived, deputies attempted to approach the house and the suspect did fire upon them as he was leaving in a vehicle,” said sheriff’s spokeswoman Julie Brooks.

That’s when one or more of the deputies fired back and shot him. Four deputies were at the scene at the time.

An investigation will be taking place at the scene for several hours.

So far it’s not clear what condition the suspect is in.

