DENVER (CBS4)– Strong winds are being blamed for downed trees that caused damage along the Front Range on Friday.

Big trees toppled over from Boulder to Denver, crushing fences and cars.

In Boulder, gusts reached speeds of 75 mph.

One resident said the winds surprised him, “The weird thing was that is just came out of nowhere.”

In Denver, Linda said that she heard the crash of the tree from her home off Holly Street, “All of a sudden it fell.”

A few miles east in Park Hill, a strong gust snapped a large branch, smashing into the fence below.

Another tree crushed a parked car, smashing the back window.

The good news is that no one was reportedly hurt.