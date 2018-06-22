  • CBS4

DENVER (CBS4)– Strong winds are being blamed for downed trees that caused damage along the Front Range on Friday.

Big trees toppled over from Boulder to Denver, crushing fences and cars.

boulder damage 6vo frame 0 Winds Reach 75 MPH In Boulder, Crush Cars

(credit: CBS)

In Boulder, gusts reached speeds of 75 mph.

One resident said the winds surprised him, “The weird thing was that is just came out of nowhere.”

denver damage 6vo frame 0 Winds Reach 75 MPH In Boulder, Crush Cars

(credit: CBS)

In Denver, Linda said that she heard the crash of the tree from her home off Holly Street, “All of a sudden it fell.”

A few miles east in Park Hill, a strong gust snapped a large branch, smashing into the fence below.

holly tree down steve kelliher c3 copy Winds Reach 75 MPH In Boulder, Crush Cars

(credit: Steve Kelliher)


Another tree crushed a parked car, smashing the back window.

The good news is that no one was reportedly hurt.

