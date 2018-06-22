DENVER (CBS4)– With the primary election just days away, the controversy around federal immigration policy is now dominating the debate.

Democrats are hammering Republicans over the Trump Administration’s policy to separate families, while Republicans accuse Democrats of wanting open borders.

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd gives a new ad targeting sanctuary city policies a Reality Check.

Click here to see all of CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd’s Reality Check reports.

Boyd’s sources for this Reality Check are as follows:

https://denver.cbslocal.com/2018/03/09/light-rail-shooting/

https://www.denverpost.com/2017/02/17/rtd-fatal-shooting-charges-tim-cruz/

Public Safety Enforcement Priorities Act