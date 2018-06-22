SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office says two children may be in danger. They were last seen with their mother.

There’s an arrest warrant for child abuse out for Felicia Jennique Mooneyham. She does not have legal custody.

Sirena and Loki Wade were last seen with her.

Sirena is a 1-year-old girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her 3-year-old brother Loki does too.

The woman and the children may be in a white 1998 Subaru wagon with Colorado license place 692-ZRY.