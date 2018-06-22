  • CBS4On Air

SAN MIGUEL COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office says two children may be in danger. They were last seen with their mother.

felicia jennique mooneyham Kids Last Seen With Mother In San Miguel County May Be In Danger

Felicia Jennique Mooneyham (credit: San Miguel County)

There’s an arrest warrant for child abuse out for Felicia Jennique Mooneyham. She does not have legal custody.

children Kids Last Seen With Mother In San Miguel County May Be In Danger

(credit: San Miguel County)

Sirena and Loki Wade were last seen with her.

Sirena is a 1-year-old girl with blonde hair and blue eyes. Her 3-year-old brother Loki does too.

The woman and the children may be in a white 1998 Subaru wagon with Colorado license place 692-ZRY.

