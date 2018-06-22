  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Golden, Jefferson County, Jefferson County Public Health, Lakewood, South Table Mountain Park

GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4) — Officials with Jefferson County Public Health announced Friday the first case of tularemia found in a Colorado animal this year.

A rabbit found near South Table Mountain Park died from the disease.

Tularemia is contagious and can be transferred to humans through the bites of infected fleas or ticks, through the handling or infected animals (dead or alive), through eating the meat of infected animals, through the drinking infected water, or through inhaling bacteria.

On average, about 200 cases of Tularemia are reported nationally every year. The disease is easily treatable if symptoms are addressed early with antibiotics. However, life-threatening ailments can develop in the disease’s later stages when undiagnosed and untreated.

Symptoms include fever, mouth sores, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Health officials say the chances of catching tularemia are rare if simple precautions are taken. Those include never touching rodents or rabbits (dead or alive) and eliminating spaces in and around homes where rodents and rabbits could gather or take up residence. Hikers and campers are also asked to use insect repellent regularly and to conduct ‘tick checks’ every two or three hours.

Citizens are also asked to report any perceived die-offs of animals to the local health department, and to not handle pets (without gloves and mask) that begin to show signs of sickness.

Only four human cases of tularemia were reported in Colorado in 2017. A large spike occurred, though, in 2015 when 52 people staet-wide were treated for the disease.

That year was also the last time a positive case of tularemia was found in a Jefferson County animal.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s