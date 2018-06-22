  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:James Corden, Paul McCartney

LONDON (AP/CBS) — Legendary singer Paul McCartney joined James Corden for an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” and even brought the host to tears!

In between songs, McCartney autographs the Penny Lane walland visits his childhood home.

Corden chokes up as McCartney explains how a dream about his late mother led to the lyrics for “Let It Be.” Corden got emotional, remembering the time his grandfather and dad played him the exact same song.

“Well, I can remember my granddad, that’s a musician, and my dad sitting me down and saying, ‘We’re going to play you the best song you’d ever heard,” said Corden as he wipes tears off his face.

“It’s great man,” said McCartney. “That’s the power of music, it’s weird isn’t it? That that can do that to you.”

james corden paul mccartney Paul McCartney Brings James Corden To Tears In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

(CBS)

The pair ends up at a pub, where Corden serves as bartender and encourages patrons to use the jukebox. When one does, a curtain dropped and revealed McCartney on stage with a band. He sings some of his old hits before inviting Corden onstage for “Hey Jude.”

112846 0010b 1 Paul McCartney Brings James Corden To Tears In ‘Carpool Karaoke’

Corden and McCartney share a hug after their drive through Liverpool. (Photo Courtesy of CBS)

You can catch more of Carpool Karaoke on the Late Late Show with James Corden on CBS4.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s