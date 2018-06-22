  • CBS4

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s a new campaign to help curb the growing opioid addiction problem in Colorado.

A group of law enforcement officers want to stop the problem before it starts. They believe that means getting into homes.

Arapahoe County District Attorney George Brauchler presented results on Friday that show home visiting programs and early education go a long way.

He believes a missing link in the battle is prevention.

18th Judicial District Attorney George Brauchler (credit: CBS)

“It is going to take a more holistic approach from all different angles. This is the best, smartest place to start. Not just for this issue but for a whole host of other social ills,” said Brauchler.

The group is urging state lawmakers to work together to develop a funding solution for substance abuse treatment that can help families get the help they need.

