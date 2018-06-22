  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Felicia Jennique Mooneyham, Local TV, San Miguel County, San Miguel County Sheriff
Felicia Jennique Mooneyham (credit: San Miguel County)

MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office says two children, believed to be in danger, were found safe. The three children were found with their mother in a Family Dollar store in Montrose.

The children’s mother, Felicia Jennique Mooneyham, was arrested at the store. She was with her children and the father of the two youngest children at the time of her arrest. There was an arrest warrant for child abuse out for Mooneyham, who does not have legal custody of her children.

