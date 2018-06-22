MONTROSE, Colo. (CBS4)– The San Miguel County Sheriff’s office says two children, believed to be in danger, were found safe. The three children were found with their mother in a Family Dollar store in Montrose.

Felicia Mooneyham (Banks) IN CUSTODY. Anonymous tip that she was in a Family Dollar store in Montrose led to her arrest. Her 3 children & father of 2 youngest were w her. Kids are safe & w Child Protective Services. Thanks to public & law enforcement for help. #norwoodmissingkids — San Miguel Sheriff (@SheriffAlert) June 22, 2018

The children’s mother, Felicia Jennique Mooneyham, was arrested at the store. She was with her children and the father of the two youngest children at the time of her arrest. There was an arrest warrant for child abuse out for Mooneyham, who does not have legal custody of her children.