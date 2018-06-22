AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Rep. Mike Coffman is heading to the Mexican border on Saturday.

The Republican who represents Colorado’s 6th Congressional District, will visit one of the facilities housing immigrant children who have been separated from their parents.

He wants to make sure families are reunited as quickly and humanely as possible.

“Tearing children away from parents is not only immoral, it’s unacceptable and should never have happened,” said Coffman.

Rep. Diana DeGette, a Democrat, plans to be at the same holding facility on Sunday.

Dozens of those adults are being detained at the ICE facility in Aurora.