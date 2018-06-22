DENVER (CBS4) – Five months after the murder of a Denver man, police announced that the 33-year-old suspect in the case has been arrested on the West Coast.

U.S. Marshals in arrested Deven Tomasso in Oregon on Wednesday. He faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Joshua Jost.

Tomasso allegedly stabbed and killed Jost, 44, after an argument on Jan. 4. A week later authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. He had been on the run until this week.

A date has not been set for extradition for Tomasso to be returned to Denver, according to the Denver District Attorney’s office.

In 2014 police said Tomasso threatened employees with a knife inside a Denver 7-Eleven while he was on parole.