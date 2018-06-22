  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Police, Deven Tomasso, Joshua Jost, Local TV, U.S. Marshals
Deven Tomasso (credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Five months after the murder of a Denver man, police announced that the 33-year-old suspect in the case has been arrested on the West Coast.

deven tomasso Man Suspected Of Stabbing And Killing Denver Man Arrested In Oregon

Deven Tomasso in a mugshot taken when he was in his late 20s. (credit: Colorado Department of Corrections)

U.S. Marshals in arrested Deven Tomasso in Oregon on Wednesday. He faces a first degree murder charge in the death of Joshua Jost.

Tomasso allegedly stabbed and killed Jost, 44, after an argument on Jan. 4. A week later authorities issued a warrant for his arrest. He had been on the run until this week.

A date has not been set for extradition for Tomasso to be returned to Denver, according to the Denver District Attorney’s office.

In 2014 police said Tomasso threatened employees with a knife inside a Denver 7-Eleven while he was on parole.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s