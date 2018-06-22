By Eric Christensen

(CBS4) – Former Mountain Vista soccer player and current USA National team member Mallory Pugh is featured in a new Gatorade commercial.

Pugh can be seen wearing her old high school uniform. While at Mountain Vista, Pugh was named the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Pugh became the youngest woman to score a goal for the U.S. in an Olympic game.

Pugh joins a heady list of other female athletes including Mia Hamm, Serena Williams and Abby Wambach who have appeared in Gatorade commercials.

