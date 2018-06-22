  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMBlue Bloods
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    12:37 AMYour Move with Andy Stanley
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Gatorade Ad, Local TV, Mallory Pugh, Mountain Vista High School

By Eric Christensen

(CBS4) – Former Mountain Vista soccer player and current USA National team member Mallory Pugh is featured in a new Gatorade commercial.

gettyimages 944671368 Gatorade Ad Shows Off Soccer Star Mallory Pughs Colorado Roots

Mallory Pugh of United States shoots the ball against Mexico on April 8, 2018. (credit: Tim Warner/Getty Images)

Pugh can be seen wearing her old high school uniform. While at Mountain Vista, Pugh was named the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year. At the 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Pugh became the youngest woman to score a goal for the U.S. in an Olympic game.

Pugh joins a heady list of other female athletes including Mia Hamm, Serena Williams and Abby Wambach who have appeared in Gatorade commercials.

Eric Christensen is CBS4’s managing editor of sports. He’s been producing, reporting and anchoring sports at CBS4 for 19 years. Follow Eric on Twitter @cbseric or send him a story idea.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s