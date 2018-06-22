By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Thunderstorms that moved over the Denver metro area Friday morning will continue to move east over the Eastern Plains Friday afternoon. The primary concerns are large hail and damaging wind particularly east and southeast of Limon. An isolated tornado is also possible. These areas are officially under an “enhanced” threat for severe weather Friday afternoon.

Meanwhile, for most of us around Denver, Boulder, Fort Collins, most of the storms will likely miss us with no more than a 20% chance for showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Most of the high country and Western Slope will also be dry on Friday. These areas are under a Red Flag Warning through 7 p.m.

Over the weekend, plan on mostly sunny and dry weather almost statewide on Saturday. Then a decent chance for showers and thunderstorms from Saturday night through Sunday. Of course it will not rain the entire time but plan on at least one or two periods of wet weather during the second half of the weekend.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m.