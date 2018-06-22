  • CBS4On Air

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jurors in Jefferson County have found a woman guilty after she set fire to a car while her husband was sleeping inside.

Andrea Moreno was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

andrea moreno mug Jury Finds Woman Guilty Of Setting Fire To Car With Husband Sleeping Inside

Andrea Moreno (credit: Jefferson County DA)

Last summer while responding to another call, firefighters noticed a car on fire in a driveway in Wheat Ridge.

The victim inside the vehicle was able to escape.

Prosecutors say Moreno poured gasoline on the car and then threw a lit match on it.

The couple’s 6-year-old grandson witnessed the fire.

