JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– Jurors in Jefferson County have found a woman guilty after she set fire to a car while her husband was sleeping inside.

Andrea Moreno was charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Last summer while responding to another call, firefighters noticed a car on fire in a driveway in Wheat Ridge.

The victim inside the vehicle was able to escape.

Prosecutors say Moreno poured gasoline on the car and then threw a lit match on it.

The couple’s 6-year-old grandson witnessed the fire.