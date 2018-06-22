  • CBS4On Air

By Jamie Leary

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– The Colorado Department of Transportation is getting close to breaking ground on the $330 million expansion of Interstate 25 along the northern corridor.

The area has seen rapid growth and the infrastructure can no longer support the traffic. The project, dubbed the North I-25 Express Lanes project, is expected to increase capacity by adding express lanes in both directions.i 25 express lane map frame 945 Express Lane Project Aims To Reduce Congestion On I 25 Along Northern Corridor

The configuration will look similar to the U.S. 36 expansion. The express lane will be subject to a toll if it doesn’t have more than three people inside.

Two other lanes will be free general-purpose lanes for traffic. The project will also connect trails that were previously blocked by I-25, along with new bridges.

The North I-25 Express Lanes project will concentrate on the stretch from Highway 402 near Johnstown to Highway 14 near Fort Collins. When construction begins in July, there will be some delays along with nightly lane closures. It’s a headache many are ready to brave for the expansion.

“It’s loud and it’s annoying and it’s actually dangerous. We’ve had cars come through; one actually came through and came this close to somebody’s house,” said Debbie Salazar as she gestured to I-25.

Salazar lives in one of the only large developments that will be directly impacted by the project.

Mountain Range Shadows is located just south of Fort Collins; the property boundary is just several hundred feet from I-25.

“I avoid it at all costs,” said Salazar.

Salazar has managed the front office for 20 years. She knows the community well and says a majority of her neighbors want the express lanes.

CDOT is also building a sound wall barrier for the development. Salazar says the community put the wall to a vote before it was approved. Only five out of 291 homes voted against it.

The Sound wall will not only help the development with safety and noise issues, it will also provide more privacy for neighbors.

Mountain Range Shadows isn’t the only community expressing overwhelming support. Over the last several years, others have given the project major financial backing.

Larimer and Weld Counties, Fort Collins, Berthoud, Johnstown, Windsor, Loveland, Timnath, McWhinney and others came together to raise $55 million. A federal grant also brought money to the table to help CDOT reach the $248 million price tag.

The expected completion date is sometime in 2021.

LINK: North I-25 Express Lanes

Jamie Leary joined the CBS4 team in 2015 and currently works as a reporter for CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. She couldn’t imagine a better place to live and work and will stop at nothing to find the next great story. Jamie loves learning about and hearing from her fellow community members, so connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @JamieALeary.

