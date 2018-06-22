  • CBS4On Air

Four Mile Creek, Garfield County, Glenwood Springs, Oak Meadows, Wildfire
(credit: ThinkStock)

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A wildfire burning south of Glenwood Springs has forced one subdivision to evacuate.

The fire had burned about 20 acres as of 7 p.m. Friday in the Oak Meadows Subdivision south of Glenwood Springs along Four Mile Creek. The fire is growing.

A type 1 helicopter is en route to the fire along with four single engine tankers and one large air tanker.

What caused the fire is being investigated.

