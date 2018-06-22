(CBS) — Delta Air Lines is tightening its rules on emotional support and service animals, citing “growing safety concerns” that include a recent incident in which two workers were bitten.
The updated policy, which takes effect July 10, limits passengers to one emotional support animal each and bans “pit bull type” dogs as service or support animals on flights.
“These updates, which come as the peak summer travel season is underway, are the direct result of growing safety concerns following recent incidents in which several employees were bitten,” the airline said.
Several dog breeds are commonly defined as related to pit bulls, including some terriers and bulldogs. Delta clarified its ban as including “pit bull mixes.”
The latest incident occurred last week in Atlanta, when “two employees were bitten by a customer’s emotional support animal,” a Delta spokesperson emailed. “One employee received medical treatment onsite and the customer and animal were removed from the flight” bund for Tokyo, the carrier added.
The airline carries about 700 service or support animals each day, or nearly 250,000 annually. Delta said it’s experienced an 84 percent increase in reported incidents involving service or support animals, including urination and defecation, as well as an attack on a passenger by a 70-pound dog last June.
Delta said it was looking to ensure the safety of customers and employees, while also “supporting the rights of customers with legitimate needs, such as disabled veterans, to travel with trained service and support animals.”
Passengers have tried to fly with comfort turkeys, gliding possums, snakes, spiders and more, said Delta, calling out those “ignoring the true intent of existing rules.”
Major U.S. airlines have been changing their policies on animal travel as the carriers deal with health and safety issues affecting humans and pets. The incidents included the the death of a 10-month-old puppy in an overhead compartment of a United Airlines flight in March.
Pure ignorance! That is why I stress so much the importance of education about dogs to my pet parents. Before I start any behavior and training with a dog, I tell pet parents take the Basics of Dog Behavior and Psychology. Why? Because pet parents need and should know how a dog views the world. Banning a breed because of the negligence of a few irresponsible people is certainly not the solution.
Yeah Yeah Yeah, we know… the city of Denver with continue to COVER-UP their 1989 negligence (Fernando Salizar dieing at the moth of what may or may not have been a Pit Bull due to the city NOT responding to 3 DIFFERENT CALLS re: a dangerous dog at that address). They will also green light continued harassment of disabled persons with Pit Bull Service Dogs DESPITE the March 15, 2011 mandate from the Americans With Disabilities Act and the US Dept of Justice.
“Well if a major company like Delta Airlines believes a ban on a breed of dog is good business, its good enough for Denver.”