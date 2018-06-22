By Shawn Chitnis

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office hosted the family of a boy seriously injured by a hit-and-run driver in 2017 for “Colton Love Day” on Thursday.

The day was planned so they could show their support, just like the community has, ever since he was hurt.

“We’re here today touring the Douglas County Sheriff’s facilities,” Alison Love says in a video posted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office. “They put together a really special day for Colton. Since he had such a bum summer last year.”

Classmates came together to help Colton Love just days after he was hit by that car to help pay for his medical expenses. They organized a bake sale and collected donations.

“It’s an amazing effort, it’s just heartwarming to see,” Love told CBS4 in August 2017.

Almost a year after that event, the sheriff’s office came up with their own way to support Colton.

During his day with the agency, he got to try on their gear, ride in some of their emergency response vehicles, and watch them detonate explosives. The highlights were posted in a video on Facebook.

“I had a really fun time today,” Colton said in the video.

Back in 2017, the Love family said they were grateful to see the response from local families.

“I think [it’s] helping our family and Colton, you know really see the good out there in the community.”

“They have gone above beyond in representing our family,” said Love in the video. “Showing us awesome hospitality and love.”

