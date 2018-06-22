IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman is in a Denver hospital with what are described as critical injuries after an accident during a whitewater rafting trip that also left a man hurt.

The two people were customers on a professional rafting company’s operation and apparently both fell out of a raft on Clear Creek just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday. It happened along Highway 6, between tunnel 5 and tunnel 6.

When rescuers arrived at the creek to help the woman she was out of the water and being given CPR. The man was being helped about a half a mile down the creek.

The woman was described as being middle aged. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital. The man’s injuries were described as being minor.

The identities of the victims hasn’t been released and police haven’t stated which rafting company was hosting the trip down the river.

A man died earlier this month in a rafting trip on Clear Creek.