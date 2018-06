Paul McCartney Brings James Corden To Tears In ‘Carpool Karaoke’ Thursday’s “The Late Late Show” wraps up a weeklong stay in London and the 76-year-old Beatles legend joined Corden for a drive.

Yellowstone Geyser Activity Increases Sparking Conversation Of Supervolcano Eruption ChancesA historically dormant geyser in Yellowstone National Park has been anything but dormant recently -- and visitors can't get enough of the water show. It has also sparked conversation about whether a super-eruption could soon be expected in the region.