There's a new way for adults to enjoy a hot summer day.

A Las Vegas based company called Buzz Pop Cocktails created a line of push pops that contain twice the amount of alcohol of a glass of wine. Each pop has an ABV of 15% and there are eight flavors such as Bluberry Mania, Mango Passion Fruit and Moscow Mule.

All of the adult push pops include vodka, rum, tequilla or whiskey. Each pop reportedly only contains 100 calories. An eight pack of pops costs $100 and an individual pop can be purchased for $17.