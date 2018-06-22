  • CBS4On Air

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Wildlife officials say that a bear attack was unlikely in the incident reported in Red Feather Lakes earlier this month, where a family believed their tent had been trampled by a bear while they were inside.

Wildlife officials initially told CBS4 that they haven’t had an issue with bears behaving in that manner in the area.

Officers placed bear traps around the campsite and used specialized tracking hounds to see if a scent could be picked up. They also searched for physical evidence and interviewed other campers in the area.

Wildlife officers did not trap or locate a bear in the area and the investigation is being closed. CPW says there is inconclusive evidence that a bear attack occurred and there has been no visual sighting of an animal in or around the area.

