By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Law enforcement officers from Jefferson County, Aurora, and Thornton will be actively patrolling the streets of downtown Denver this weekend. The outside agencies will help police in Denver triple their DUI Task Force.

“It doesn’t matter how much education, how much social media, how much we put out in the media. There are still people who make poor choices,” said Denver Police Lt. Robert Garcia.

Through an intergovernmental agency agreement, the outside officers can legally patrol and enforce laws on the streets of Denver.

Denver police told CBS4 the public should not be concerned for legitimacy, if they are pulled over by an outside-agency officer this weekend.

“Those jurisdictions will be out here in Denver, doing enforcement with the Denver Police Department DUI unit,” Garcia said.

For Craig Mansfield, he hoped the expanded unit would not need to arrest anybody. His son, Kris, was killed more than 13 years ago by an impaired driver.

“I have been doing checkpoints, and ride alongs, for 13 plus years,” Mansfield said to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “From 12-to-three (in the morning), one-in-three cars on Interstate 25 is an impaired driver.”

Mansfield said he supported the expanded enforcement, but said smart actions by others would void the need for it.

“The worst thing is, is it doesn’t have to happen. With Lyft, Uber, taxis, busses, (or) a friend,” Mansfield said. “When people think it is in their backyard, that is when they get reactive, and go, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t be driving tonight.’”

