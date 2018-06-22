  • CBS4

By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– Law enforcement officers from Jefferson County, Aurora, and Thornton will be actively patrolling the streets of downtown Denver this weekend. The outside agencies will help police in Denver triple their DUI Task Force.

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 0 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

(credit: CBS)

“It doesn’t matter how much education, how much social media, how much we put out in the media. There are still people who make poor choices,” said Denver Police Lt. Robert Garcia.

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 344 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

Denver Police Lt. Robert Garcia (credit: CBS)

Through an intergovernmental agency agreement, the outside officers can legally patrol and enforce laws on the streets of Denver.

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 120 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

(credit: CBS)

Denver police told CBS4 the public should not be concerned for legitimacy, if they are pulled over by an outside-agency officer this weekend.

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 210 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

(credit: CBS)

“Those jurisdictions will be out here in Denver, doing enforcement with the Denver Police Department DUI unit,” Garcia said.

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 524 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

(credit: CBS)

For Craig Mansfield, he hoped the expanded unit would not need to arrest anybody. His son, Kris, was killed more than 13 years ago by an impaired driver.

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 614 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

(credit: CBS)

“I have been doing checkpoints, and ride alongs, for 13 plus years,” Mansfield said to CBS4’s Dillon Thomas. “From 12-to-three (in the morning), one-in-three cars on Interstate 25 is an impaired driver.”

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 753 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

(credit: CBS)

Mansfield said he supported the expanded enforcement, but said smart actions by others would void the need for it.

dpd saturation 10pkg frame 1023 Aurora Police, Jeffco Deputies Patrol Denver To Keep Drunk Drivers Off Roads

(credit: CBS)

“The worst thing is, is it doesn’t have to happen. With Lyft, Uber, taxis, busses, (or) a friend,” Mansfield said. “When people think it is in their backyard, that is when they get reactive, and go, ‘Oh, maybe I shouldn’t be driving tonight.’”

Dillon Thomas is a reporter at CBS4 and a Colorado native. He believes everyone has a story, and would love to share yours! You can find more of his stories by following him on Twitter, @DillonMThomas.

