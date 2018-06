DENVER (CBS4) – Denver prosecutors have asked to dismiss sexual assault charges against the son of former Mayor Wellington Webb.

The charges against Allen Webb date back to an alleged incident on a child in 2002.

They were filed in April but the Denver District Attorney’s office says the alleged victim in the case, who is now an adult, does not want to move forward with the case. Prosecutors say that means the case can no longer be proved beyond a reasonable doubt and should be dropped.