By Makenzie O’Keefe

DENVER (CBS4) – Flaggers along the RTD A Line between Union Station and Denver International Airport will no longer be needed after a decision made this week.

Federal and state regulators say the technology at the crossings is now safe, and the flaggers can be removed.

For the past few years the gates along the A Line crossing were having technical issues. RTD said the gates would lower too soon and stay down too long. The technology at several crossings has now been fixed.

On Friday the flaggers will be removed at Steele, Clayton, Dahlia and Holly streets at 6 p.m. Flaggers at Havana Street and Chambers Road will be removed on Monday.

RTD adds this could also help to end the blaring train horns that nearby neighbors and businesses have been complaining about. The transportation company will be able to apply for a “quiet zone” status in order to make that happen.

RTD is working to get the flaggers removed from all crossing along the A-Line in the near future.

Makenzie O’Keefe joined the CBS4 team as a reporter in 2017. Read her bio, connect with her on Facebook, follow her on Twitter at @makenziepokeefe or email her your story ideas.